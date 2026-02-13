Cardi B Kicks Off Her ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ With A Sold-Out Crowd In Cali

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

It’s been a very eventful week for Cardi B as she not only finds herself back on the market following her breakup with NFL player Stefon Diggs, but she also got into a back-and-forth with Homeland Security over her jab at ICE, and kicked off her tour in the process, holding it down in front of a sold-out crowd in Palm Desert, California.

After days of rumors that Cardi B’s tour was going to be struggling to fill seats, as fans weren’t interested in her act like they were years ago, the Grammy Award-winning rapper addressed the hate as she took the stage and proclaimed, “They thought I wasn’t gonna be sold out, what!? Y’all was ready for my tour?!” As the crowd erupted in cheers and support, Cardi went on saying, “Let me hear Palm Springs right quick. This is the first crowd! First crowd, and it’s sold out! Bardi f*cking gang, mothaf*cka!”

While we’re not sure she’ll be performing at sold-out crowds every night for her 35 Little Miss Drama Tour shows that’s set to go on through April 18, we do know the fans in attendance will give Cardi every bit of energy they have in their drama- loving bodies. How could they not?

Going through her two-album catalogue for her two-hour set, one can only wonder if she’ll start bringing out guest artists in specific cities she visits going forward. We don’t expect to see Offset on stage with her when she hits Atlanta on April 17.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how the fans in Minneapolis receive her come March given her stance on ICE and the resistance they put up against Trump’s Gestapo for the past few weeks. Much love and respect to the amazing people of the Twin Cities who showed this authoritarian government that Americans ain’t nothing to play with.

Are you going to be checking out Cardi B when her tour hits your city? Let us know in the comments section below.