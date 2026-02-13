Subscribe
Cardi B Has A Message For ICE: “We Gon’ Jump They Asses”

Cardi B Tells ICE To Stay Home: “We Gon’ Jump They Asses” [Video]

Bardi kicked off her tour with smoke.

Published on February 13, 2026
BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red & Jordan Ward
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Cardi B is officially in tour mode — and she’s making it clear nobody’s about to come in and kill the vibe. During the opening stretch of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Bardi had a message for ICE that had the crowd on 100.

As per TMZ, Cardi stopped mid-performance in Palm Desert, California, and started talking directly to the audience while she was on an elevated platform. After asking if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the building, she fired off a warning that instantly set the room off: “B*tch, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” which got loud cheers from fans.

And Cardi didn’t stop there. She kept the energy going with a follow-up joke, telling the crowd she’s got bear mace in the back and adding that ICE “ain’t taking my fans.” Then she pivoted right back into performance mode and launched into “I Like It.” The moment comes as Cardi has also been vocal online lately, including showing love to Bad Bunny after he spoke out against ICE. TMZ notes that her stance has sparked backlash in some corners, and they reached out to DHS for comment but didn’t receive a response.

Either way, the moment only adds to the buzz surrounding Cardi’s long-awaited return to the road. The Little Miss Drama Tour marks her first major headlining run in years, and fans have been locked in from the jump. Pre-sales reportedly moved fast, with several dates selling out within hours. In the weeks leading up to opening night, Cardi has been sharing rehearsal clips and choreography progress videos, showing just how serious she’s taking this comeback. From revamped dance routines to full production teasers, it’s clear she’s not just popping out — she’s outside for real.

You can see video of Cardi B putting ICE on notice below.

    Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
    Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Dallas Austin x T.I.
    Dallas Austin Says Macy Gray Allegedly Groped Him In Studio

    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Bourbon barrels wait for transportation
    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    50 Cent
    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

