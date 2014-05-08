Apple To Buy Beats For $3.2 Billion?

Could Apple be purchasing Beats Electronics for a cool $3.2 billion? A report says that the house that Dr. Dre and and Jimmy Iovine built will be purchased by the personal computing juggernaut.

Reports Gizmodo:

According to the Financial Times, Apple is closing in on an acquisition of Beats, the headphone manufacturer turned streaming music service. The $3.2 billion deal would give Apple control over a powerful brand, but it would at the same time be puzzling. Apple’s digital music juggernaut has been slowing down recently, and the company is rumored to be weighing an on-demand streaming music service. In that sense, the deal would make sense. But the deal would also supposedly give Cupertino control over an empire built on plastic headphones, which conceptually might not meld with its elegant glass and aluminum aesthetic.

Ironically, Jimmy Iovine met with Apple during the early stages of Beats By Dre headphones but was rebuffed.

Beats recently launched their Beats Music streaming service. Last year, it was rumored that Apple would a partner in said service, which was then going by the code name “Daisy.”

At the moment, the Apple purchase, due to go down as early as next week, is just a rumor, but where there is smoke…

—

Photo: Beats