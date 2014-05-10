Freddie Gibbs & The Worlds Freshest – The Tonite Show Album Stream [LISTEN]

Post-Piñata, much of Freddie Gibbs’ best music has been his collaborative work with DJ/producer The Worlds Freshest. The duo actually pushed forward the release of their project, The Tonite Show, which is currently currently streaming on YouTube.

Clocking in at 10 tracks, including the Sir Michael Rocks-assisted “I Wanna Do It” and “G Like Dat,” this body of work is a representation of Gangsta Gibbs’ street rap style with a smoother twist. Credit that in part to production from The Worlds Freshest, who laced the MC with some mean instrumentals.

Stream The Tonite Show below and give us your thoughts in the comments. Purchase it via iTunes if you like what you hear.

Photo: Instagram