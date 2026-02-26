Subscribe
Close
News

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

OkayPlayer has announced that The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will return for Season 4.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season
Source: OkayPlayer / The Almanac Of Rap

OkayPlayer has announced that The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will return for Season 4.

Hosted by rapper, DJ, and producer Donwill, the series spotlights every era of Hip-Hop culture. Over the course of three seasons, the Donwill’s podcast has earned two Webby Awards while providing a platform for legends to share untold stories and cultural gems.

With three packed seasons already in the books, Season 4 is shaping up to raise the bar even higher. The upcoming guest list includes heavy hitters like Bun B, Raekwon, Havoc, 9th Wonder, Reuben Vincent, and LaRussell, among others.

The Season 4 premiere featured Cupid, who helped introduce a new segment titled “The Playback.” The segment allows guests to spotlight an album or song they feel has been overlooked. Cupid used the moment to highlight Static Major’s contribution to Playa’s self-titled album.

“Static Major is one of my favorite artists, theirs an album by a group called Playa who two of the members are now with Dru Hill. Ima say it on camera because that’s like one of my favorite artists, I feel like they had a one and done album, I think Static Major was one of the coldest with the pen. That Playa album has to be one of the most overlooked R&B albums ever made.”

If the first episode is any indication, Season 4 of The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will be one for the books.

Related Tags

Okayplayer podcast

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

    Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks: Emirates NBA Cup - Championship

    Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets - Game Three

    Lamar Odom Talks "Great Cocaine Summers" During NBA Career & Almost Fighting Mark Cuban

    Cassius Life

    Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

    Bossip
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close