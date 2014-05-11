Sean Combs’ 2014 Howard University Commencement Speech [VIDEO]

Despite some friction, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs indeed delivered the commencement speech at Howard University on Saturday (May 10) morning. Diddy also received an honorary doctorate from the HBCU, which he proudly attended but never graduated from.

Sean “Diddy” Combs gave a rousing speech to the graduating class at Howard University today, and while the speech had its moments … it sure seemed to be an awful lot about how it was HIS day … more than theirs.



Diddy’s speech didn’t seem too scripted and went on for quite a while. He talked a lot about running the New York City Marathon in 2003 after only eight months of training.



He also quoted Biggie several times and hashtagged his own speech midway through.

Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2014.

