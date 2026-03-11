Subscribe
Close
News

Bam Adebayo's 83 Surpasses Kobe Bryant's 81, Fans React

Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Outburst Surpasses Kobe Bryant’s 81, Refs Under Scrutiny

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo put up 83 against the Washington Wizards, surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81 points and fans aren't happy.

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington Wizards v Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo scored an impressive 83 points on Tuesday (March 10) against the Washington Wizards, surpassing Kobe Bryant as the second-most scored in an NBA game. While Bam Adebayo celebrated the achievement, many NBA fans felt like the referees officiating the game helped the Miami Heat big man get over.

The NBA world was ablaze with chatter after Bam Adedbayo scored 43 points in the first half alone, and social media was electric with the reactions. Of course, further examination of the game revealed that 36 of the 83 points came at the charity stripe.

Adebayo went 36-43 from the free throw line, an uncommonly high number of fouls even for a big man who floats in and out of the paint at times. Adding to this, when the late Kobe Bryant scored his epic 81 points, he only went to the stripe 20 times, making all but two attempts.

As we’ll see in the reactions below from social media, many fans took note of Adebayo’s game in comparison to Bryant’s. While the Heat were up big on the young and rebuilding Wizards, Bryant had to will his team to victory over the Toronto Raptors during his offensive onslaught in 2006.

Until yesterday, Bryant held the record for second-most points scored in an NBA game, following the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points in 1962.

Now that Bam Adebayo owns the record, fans are split on how to acknowledge the moment. Most of the commentary we’ve seen suggests that the Black Mamba’s game held more weight, but opinions are certainly varied.

We’ve got the best from all sides below.

Photo:

Related Tags

kobe bryant Los Angeles Lakers miami heat nba NBA basketball

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations---'I've Been Known'

    Bossip

    So Stunning: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The TIME Women Of The Year Gala

    Bossip
    U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

    Presidnet Trump Can't Stop Gifting His Favorite Shoes To White House Staffers & Visitors

    Cassius Life
    Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year - Arrivals

    Aura Farming: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Unforgettable Style Moments

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Trending
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment
    Dillon Brooks Mugshot
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close