Drake DMs Fan Who Explains The Rapper’s Lyrics & Beefs To His Girlfriend On Social Media

Garcia's recent popularity comes as a direct result of his videos titled "Explaining Drake beefs to my girlfriend." In the social media clips, he explains Drake's lyrics and beefs to his Drake-illiterate boo thang.

Drake is currently teasing songs from Iceman, but whether fans are being very receptive to them is another story. Iceman will be his latest project following 2023's For All the Dogs and his 2024 joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Simone Joyner / Drake

One fan had the surprise of a lifetime: Drake in his DMs.

Drake hopped into the DMs of a creator who has gone viral for posts breaking down the rapper’s lyrics and his beefs with his girlfriend.

The creator, Dylan Garcia, shared a screenshot of the DM from the Canadian rapper, letting him know he is consuming his content and encouraging him to keep posting more while confirming that his forthcoming album, Iceman, is on the way.

Garcia’s recent popularity comes as a direct result of his videos titled “Explaining Drake beefs to my girlfriend.” In the social media clips, he explains Drake’s lyrics and beefs to his Drake-illiterate boo thang.

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In his most recent post, Garcia breaks down “Family Matters,” Drake’s attempt to address several rappers, including his nemesis Kendrick Lamar.

In the clip, Garcia, with great care, explains the lyrics and what’s being said on the record as his girlfriend listens to Drizzy’s song.

Drake is currently teasing songs from Iceman, but whether fans are being very receptive to them is another story. Iceman will be his latest project following 2023’s For All the Dogs and his 2024 joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

With Iceman, Drake is looking to repair the damage from his battle with Kendrick Lamar, which resulted in him looking very suspect, thanks in large part to weak responses and even ongoing legal action.

Drake is hoping there are enough slappers on there that will make the masses forget that he’s “Not Like Us,” wink, wink.