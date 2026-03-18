Subscribe
Close
News

SNIPES Blesses DJ Khaled With His Own IMBOX Machine

SNIPES Blesses DJ Khaled With His Own IMBOX Sneaker Protector Machine

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ Khaled
Source: Courtesy of SNIPES / Snipes

Aside from Fat Joe and P.J. Tucker, DJ Khaled probably has the most extensive sneaker collection in the game (that we know of anyway) so it’s only right that the man own a device to ensure that his footwear remains well protected whenever he’s out in the wild and without two able men to carry him from point A to point B. (We ain’t forget about that, b.) 

Looking to help DJ Khaled keep his sneakers well protected and as spiffy as possible, SNIPES blessed the We The Best music producer with his own customized IMBOX system for home use.

Needless to say, DJ Khaled was more than grateful for having such a device in the comfort of his own home.

Spraying down each pair of sneakers with a solution that protects kicks from dirt, water damage and even color fade, the IMBOX machine treatment usually runs customers between $8 to $10 per pair, and now Khaled will have one all to himself.

“When you collect your kicks the way I do, protecting them isn’t optional — it’s a major key,” said DJ Khaled. “We have an IMBOX in our WE THE BEST x SNIPES South Beach store and I’m looking forward to having my own IMBOX machine at home, so every pair in my collection is properly protected.”

With more than 10,000 pairs of sneakers at his disposal at any given moment, you know this IMBOX machine will more than likely die a young and work-related death.

Check out DJ Khaled get his specialized IMBOX machine courtesy of SNIPES below, and try not to hate too hard on the man.

Related Tags

DJ Khaled sneakers Snipes

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "Selling Sunset" Season 9 Premiere Party Hosted by Bre Tiesi

    Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She's 'Always Number One' Among Nick Cannon's Brigade Of Baby Mamas

    Bossip

    Destiny's Child Alum Farrah Franklin Responds To Terrence Howard's Claims He Passed On Beyoncé To Date Another Member Of The Group

    Bossip
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Cassius Life
    98th Oscars - Arrivals

    Delroy Lindo's Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn's Oscars Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

    Comment
    White House US President Donald Trump
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

    Comment
    2024 Rolling Loud Miami
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fivio Foreign Questions 50 Cent For Dissing Everyone But T.I.

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

    Comment
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Paramount+ Gobbles Up BET+ After Paramount Acquires Tyler Perry’s Stake

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Drake DMs Fan Who Explains The Rapper’s Lyrics & Beefs To His Girlfriend On Social Media

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close