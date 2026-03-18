Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Gunna Seeking Payment From Janky Promoters For X Games Gig

Gunna’s Touring Company Sues Janky Promoter After Not Getting Paid For X Games Gig

The lawsuit also notes that Gunna's camp was told the rapper would receive payments from a "major alcohol brand" and somehow the St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC.

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Gunna's touring company agreed to have him perform at an X Games in Aspen in January and put pen to paper on a contract guaranteeing he would be paid $500,000 on the night of the performance.
  • The lawsuit also notes that Gunna's camp was told the rapper would receive payments from a "major alcohol brand" and somehow the St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC.
GUNNA: Wun World Tour - Atlanta, GA
Prince Williams / Gunna

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop Gunna was fleeced and tricked into performing at an X Games-related concert, and his touring company is now seeking the financial compensation he was promised.

The celebrity gossip site claims Gunna’s touring company agreed to have him perform at an X Games in Aspen in January and put pen to paper on a contract guaranteeing he would be paid $500,000 on the night of the performance.

Unfortunately for the “pushin’ P” crafter, that was not the case, and he didn’t see any money at all.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

The company claims the agreement called for an additional $250,000 payment if he didn’t get the $500K by the first deadline … but it claims Gunna hasn’t seen a dime and has been getting the runaround … despite the fact Gunna did his part and performed at the X Games event. And there are even more concerns about the promoters …

According to the suit, the concert promoter who booked him is a company called Mickle and Mickle Productions … and the complaint says the promoters have been telling his camp the funds for his booking fee were tied up in gold commodities.

The lawsuit also notes that Gunna’s camp was told the rapper would receive payments from a “major alcohol brand” and somehow the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC.

Bruh, what?

Now Gunna’s touring company isn’t even sure that Mickle and Mickle is even a legit company.

Well, based on the name alone, that sounds like the purest of jigs.

We hope Gunna can secure his coins, because no one likes doing something they are good at for FREE.

Related Tags

Gunna

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "Selling Sunset" Season 9 Premiere Party Hosted by Bre Tiesi

    Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She's 'Always Number One' Among Nick Cannon's Brigade Of Baby Mamas

    Bossip

    Destiny's Child Alum Farrah Franklin Responds To Terrence Howard's Claims He Passed On Beyoncé To Date Another Member Of The Group

    Bossip
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Cassius Life
    98th Oscars - Arrivals

    Delroy Lindo's Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn's Oscars Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

    Comment
    White House US President Donald Trump
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

    Comment
    2024 Rolling Loud Miami
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fivio Foreign Questions 50 Cent For Dissing Everyone But T.I.

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

    Comment
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Paramount+ Gobbles Up BET+ After Paramount Acquires Tyler Perry’s Stake

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Drake DMs Fan Who Explains The Rapper’s Lyrics & Beefs To His Girlfriend On Social Media

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close