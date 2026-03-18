Gunna’s Touring Company Sues Janky Promoter After Not Getting Paid For X Games Gig

Gunna's touring company agreed to have him perform at an X Games in Aspen in January and put pen to paper on a contract guaranteeing he would be paid $500,000 on the night of the performance.

The lawsuit also notes that Gunna's camp was told the rapper would receive payments from a "major alcohol brand" and somehow the St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC.

Prince Williams / Gunna

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop Gunna was fleeced and tricked into performing at an X Games-related concert, and his touring company is now seeking the financial compensation he was promised.

The celebrity gossip site claims Gunna’s touring company agreed to have him perform at an X Games in Aspen in January and put pen to paper on a contract guaranteeing he would be paid $500,000 on the night of the performance.

Unfortunately for the “pushin’ P” crafter, that was not the case, and he didn’t see any money at all.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

The company claims the agreement called for an additional $250,000 payment if he didn’t get the $500K by the first deadline … but it claims Gunna hasn’t seen a dime and has been getting the runaround … despite the fact Gunna did his part and performed at the X Games event. And there are even more concerns about the promoters …

According to the suit, the concert promoter who booked him is a company called Mickle and Mickle Productions … and the complaint says the promoters have been telling his camp the funds for his booking fee were tied up in gold commodities.

The lawsuit also notes that Gunna’s camp was told the rapper would receive payments from a “major alcohol brand” and somehow the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC.

Bruh, what?

Now Gunna’s touring company isn’t even sure that Mickle and Mickle is even a legit company.

Well, based on the name alone, that sounds like the purest of jigs.

We hope Gunna can secure his coins, because no one likes doing something they are good at for FREE.