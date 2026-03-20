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ASSC & UFC Reconnect For UFC Fight Night 270 Capsule Drop

ASSC & UFC Reconnect For New UFC Fight Night 270 Capsule Collection

ASSC, one of the top streetwear brands, and UFC, the premier mixed martial arts promotion, join forces again for a UFC Fight Night 270 drop.

Published on March 20, 2026
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ASSC, short for Anti Social Social Club, and the UFC, short for the Ultimate Fighting Championship MMA promotion, are joining forces once more for a new drop. Ahead of UFC Fight Night 270 in London, England, ASSC and UFC dropped a new capsule collection to signify the moment.

With the UFC making its way across the pond for an epic night of combat sports action at the O2, featuring top featherweight contenders, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, with the victor set to take on division champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

The ASSC and UFC drop is more of the sleek look we’ve come to expect from the fashion brand, all emblazoned with the fight promotion’s logo, with some of the pieces rendering the UFC logo with the colors of the Union Jack flag. The collection consists of hoodies, heavy graphic tees, and hats, which also include the phrase “Live From The United Kingdom” on some of the pieces.

For those who are attending the big match in London, there will be an exclusive grey hoodie that can be purchased on the 02 grounds.

As it stands, UFC Fight Night 270 looks to be another dazzling night of mixed martial arts action with the electrifying Michael “MVP” Page taking Sam Patterson, and 11th-ranked middleweight Roman Dolidze looking to bounce back from an August loss against Christian Leroy Duncan.

Check out the full Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) drop by clicking here.

Photo: ASSC/UFC

ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop
ASSC x UFC x UFC Fight Night 270 London Drop

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