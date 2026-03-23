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Foot Locker & DoorDash Partner Up To Deliver Your Sneakers

Foot Locker & DoorDash Partner Up To Deliver Sneakers To Your Home

Published on March 23, 2026
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Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker Inc.

If you wanted any indication of just how bad the economy has been going under Trump’s “leadership,” DoorDash is now in the business of delivering sneakers.

No, forreal.

According to Sneaker News, DoorDash has struck up a partnership with Foot Locker to get food and footwear to customers in a timely matter. While this would make as much sense as buying jewelry at stores that also sell sneakers and sports attire, this is a pretty good sign of the times as people and businesses nowadays are looking to make a buck any which way that they can. While we’re pretty sure DoorDash will not have their delivery people camp out or stand in long lines for exclusive releases (or maybe they would for extra cash), it’s going to be interesting to see how these sneaker deliveries pan out once they get underway.

Per Sneaker News:

Spread across all of the FL empire, thus encompassing Champs and Kids’ Foot Locker as well, the brands cite getting a refresh on your whole family’s styles, the finishing touches as you host, or “that perfect pair” before you step out the door as moments when this new team-up could be of use.

Foot Locker and their associated retailers are now available in the DoorDash app. If you’re curious to test out this new direct pick-up channel, you can get up to $25 off, now through March 22nd.

Yeah, we’re not sure we’d trust DoorDash to deliver some hard-to-get grails, especially if the driver happens to be a sneakerhead and the kicks you order are in his/her size. Just sayin’.

Would you use DoorDash to pick up and deliver some kicks to your door? Let us know your thoughts on the new partnership in the comments section below.

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