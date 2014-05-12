Tyler The Creator – “Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built For Two)” [VIDEO]

Odd Future frontman Tyler, the Creator drops a video for “Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built For Two),” and it has quite an interesting story behind its creation.

Tyler’s last album, Wolf, featured cover art from renowned artist Mark Ryden. In exchange for hooking up the album cover, the “Yonkers” rapper agreed to create a tune for Ryden’s art exhibition titled “The Gay Nineties West.”

The song in question is a cover of “Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built for Two),” which is also covered by the likes of Katy Perry, Nick Cave, Weird Al Yankovich and more on the The Gay Nineties Old Tyme Music: Daisy Bell benefit album. The album will be available on 180g red vinyl at Mark Ryden’s Kohn Gallery in Los Angeles, where the exhibition is currently running, on May 13, and via his website. The album costs $99.99 and is limited to just 999 copies with the proceeds going to Little Kids Rock, which helps music programs in disadvantaged schools.

