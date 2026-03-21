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Donald Trump Celebrates The Passing of Robert Mueller

Donald Trump Slammed For Distasteful Post About Robert Mueller’s Death

People are making sure to point out that Republicans need to have the same energy they had for people who they felt were disrespectful towards Charlie Kirk towards Trump

Published on March 21, 2026
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  • Trump wasted no time letting people know he didn't feel any remorse following the passing of former Robert Mueller, following a mult-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
  • As expected, Trump is getting slammed for his distasteful post on social media.
  • People are making sure to point out that Republicans need to have the same energy they had for people who they felt were disrespectful towards Charlie Kirk following his assassination of Trump for his terrible Truth Social post.
Getty Images / Donald Trump / Robert Mueller

No surprise, the divider-in-chief, Donald Trump, lived up to being just that with his outrageous post following the announcement that Robert Mueller had passed away.

Trump wasted no time letting people know he didn’t feel any remorse following the passing of former Robert Mueller, following a mult-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, and didn’t join in the chorus of many people sharing their condolences for the 81-year-old former head of the FBI.

Mueller, much to the dismay of Trump, served as special counsel during the investigation into Russia possibly interfering in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. Mueller’s investigation concluded that Russia did interfere with the election, but stopped short of saying people in Trump’s orbit colluded with Russia.

MS Now broke the news of Mueller’s passing, and Trump wasted no time confirming his death by taking a swipe at Mueller, writing on Truth Social:

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

As expected, Trump is getting slammed for his distasteful post on social media. People are making sure to point out that Republicans need to have the same energy they had for people who they felt were disrespectful towards Charlie Kirk following his assassination of Trump for his terrible Truth Social post.

Where’s the lie?

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