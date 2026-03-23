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Oil Prices Drop, Stocks Surge Amid Rumors Iran War Ending

Oil Prices Drop, Stock Market Surges Amid Chatter That Iran War Nearing End

While the situation in Iran remains developing, chatter that the United States will cease operations is growing although unproven.

Published on March 23, 2026
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Airstrikes cause heavy damage in Tehran

The Iran War situation is still developing and ongoing, but there is hope that Operation Epic Fury is nearing a possible end. With chatter surrounding negotiations between Iranian and American strategists at the center of the Iran War happenings, oil prices saw a dip while the stock market saw a slight boost.

As reported by the Associated Press, President Donald Trump said on Monday (March 23) that American officials have sat down with Iranian authorities in hopes of carving out an end to the clashes between the two nations.

Brent crude oil prices fell to $100.96, a 10% drop in pricing after reaching almost $120 per barrel just last week. After two days of Talks, President Trump appears to be hopeful that a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East” will soon be underway.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% in the wake of the news that the opposing sides are in negotiations. Iranian officials claim that their side has not spoken with the Americans, and there is still hesitation among the market players regarding the military strikes.

Just this past weekend, President Trump said that he would aim to eliminate Iran’s power plants if the country continues to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz closed. The Strait of Hormuz is an important waterway that provides paths for oil tankers to leave the Persian Gulf and deliver their haul to global markets.

Photo: Getty

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