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Pop Smoke’s Family Opens Brooklyn Coffee Shop To Carry On His Legacy

Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to live on through his music and now through coffee.

Published on March 26, 2026
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Pop Smoke Listening Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to live on through his music and now through coffee.

The late Brooklyn rapper’s family is opening a new coffee spot called Pop’s Shop in Canarsie. His brother, Obasi Jackson, recently posted a flyer announcing that the neighborhood coffee shop is currently hiring.

“Pop’s Place is opening soon in Canarsie. We’re looking for experienced baristas ready to be part of something special.”

So if you’re in the Canarsie area, you may soon be able to woo your way over to Pop’s Shop for a cup.

The coffee shop is reportedly part of an effort to keep the Dior rapper’s legacy alive, while also giving back to the community through the Shoot for the Stars Foundation, the nonprofit launched in his honor.

Pop Smoke’s mother, Audrey Jackson, and entrepreneur Jasmine Smith are both involved in helping bring the coffee venture to life. 

Outside of the business move, Obasi has also been vocal about keeping his brother’s name alive. During a recent appearance on Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda’s podcast, he spoke about the lack of support his family has received from certain people in the industry. 

“I think people need to check in to see how tandem is doing.”

Also adding:

“The people that y’all would think should be tapping in are not tapping in.”

Even so, with ventures like Pop’s Shop on the way, the Jackson family continues to keep Pop Smoke’s legacy rooted in the same neighborhood that helped raise him.

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