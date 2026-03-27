Subscribe
Close
white supremacist

KKK Documents Discovered In Mississippi State Office

KKK Documents Discovered In Mississippi State Office During Move

A suitcase filled with 1960s-era Ku Klux Klan records—complete with meeting notes, propaganda, and internal documents—has been turned over to state archivists.

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mississippi State Capitol building architecture at night in Jackson
Source: Leonid Andronov / Getty

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety employees found Ku Klux Klan materials as the staff was moving into a new headquarters. 

The newly “discovered collection of 1960s-era Ku Klux Klan materials has officially been transferred to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, turning over artifacts and documents that officials say will help researchers better understand Klan activity in the state during a turbulent decade,” WLBT News reports.

According to the news station, the materials were found inside of a small blue suitcase, and the contents included a spiral notebook containing meetings and minutes, a ledger book, a 1964 Imperial Executive Order, and numerous pamphlets. 

There was also a United Klans of America pamphlet titled “The Ugly Truth about Martin Luther King.” DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLBT that preserving the items is part of a broader effort to expose extremist organizations and ensure that America’s sordid past is not forgotten. 

“Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers and Agents with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety have worked for decades with our federal law enforcement partners to shed light on the darkness in which groups like the Ku Klux Klan chose to operate,” Tindell said. “By preserving these artifacts and shedding light on such organizations, we help ensure that future generations are never led astray by such hate.”

Along with the Klan items, there was also a file containing news clippings about the “Mississippi Highway Patrol and DPS, then-DPS Commissioner T.B. Birdsong, and materials related to the Freedom Riders,” WLBT reports. 

Incoming MDAH Director Barry White called the transfer significant, particularly because it contains both internal administrative records and propaganda from a local chapter connected to a national organization known for secrecy.

“These records will give researchers broader access to documentation that deepens our understanding of Ku Klux Klan activities in Mississippi during the 1960s,” Incoming MDAH Director Barry White said. “Receiving a set of materials that includes both administrative records and propaganda from a local chapter of a national organization known for its secrecy is particularly significant.”

MDAH officials noted that processing and preserving the items could take several months as the process entails properly housing materials, preparing a collection-level overview for the archives catalog, and creating metadata for scans to be posted online.

Related Tags

KKK ku klux klan Mississippi

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Latto and 21 Savage

    High Time For A Hard Launch! Latto & Her 'Big Mama' Baby Bump Grace 'Paper Magazine,' 21 Savage Finally Seems To Confirm Their Coupledom

    Bossip
    Houston Rodeo 2026 Vol 3

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Bossip
    New York Mets v Chicago White Sox

    Breaking Down Frank Thomas’ Lawsuit Against The White Sox, Nike And Fanatics

    Cassius Life

    Tommie Lee, 41, Dragged For Allegedly Hooking Up Solange's 21-Year-Old Son

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

    Comment
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    16 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    White Conservative Women Are Druski’s Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Afroman Trial: What We Know About The Wildest Case In Hip-Hop Right Now

    Comment
    Trending
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    D4vd’s Former Friend Neo Speaks Out After Grand Jury Questioning

    Comment
    US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

    Comment
    15 Items
    News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Latto & 21 Savage’s Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In “Business Is Personal” Video

    Comment
    Druski White Face
    14 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close