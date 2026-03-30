Cam’ron Says He Doesn’t Think His Relationship With Dame Dash Is Repairable

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been pretty obvious for a while now that the relationship between former Harlem comrades Cam’ron and Dame Dash was deteriorating pretty bad as of late and though the two men have a long history together, the future isn’t looking too good.

While many Hip-Hoppers felt this was just a simple misunderstanding that could be rectified at some point, Cam’ron is pouring cold water on any such notion. He recently stated that his relationship with Dame might be beyond repair at this point. During a lengthy interview on The Danza Project in which he spoke about Jay-Z, Dipset and everything else related to his Hip-Hop career, Cam opened up about his relationship with Dame Dash these days. Judging from what he said, it doesn’t seem like those two will be riding a tandem bike anytime soon.

After giving Dame his flowers for helping his music career and ultimately getting him on Roc-A-Fella Records, Cam said he did feel their relationship was beyond repair at this point stating that he felt things really went left when Dame went online with their drama. “I’m really disappointed in the fact that he took our problems to the internet and then once I responded on the internet it just spiraled because I didn’t diss him,” Cam said. Still, Cam feels like the internet beef was part of Dame’s plan. “It seemed like I got set up, the way I look at it,” he said.

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While Dame kept taking potshots at Cam here and there, Cam feels Dame really got upset with him when Cam admitted that he didn’t really like Dame’s 2018 film Honor Up. “When I said that it just went crazy from there.” Still, Cam feels this was all part of Dame’s plan as he felt “he lined me to do that. That’s how I’m taking it.”

Regardless of how bad things got between the two after that, Cam admits he’s happy things played out the way they did. He feels these were feelings that Dame had “pinned up inside him anyway, pause. It feel like this is what he wanted to do anyway.”

Yeah, we wouldn’t be surprised if Dame Dash responds to this interview sooner than later and what he says next could determine whether his relationship with Cam’ron is salvageable or not.

Peep Cam talk about Dame around the 43-minute mark, and let us know your thoughts on the situation and the interview overall in the comments section below.