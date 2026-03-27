Capcom Apologizes To Disgusted Gamers Over ‘Street Fighter 6’ Incest Drama

Capcom / Street Fighter 6 / Alex

Capcom is apologizing to Street Fighter 6 fans for what many consider to be an incestuous relationship involving Alex, a character recently added to the game’s roster.

The excitement of Alex’s arrival in the fighting game has taken a backseat to controversy surrounding his arcade mode ending.

Spoilers ahead: In Alex’s ending, he marries his adoptive younger sister/second cousin Patricia. Adding more fuel to the controversy fire, she is also pregnant.

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Players learn about Alex and Patricia’s marriage when they see a pregnant Patricia greet Alex at the door, telling him, “Welcome home, hon,” adding that their yet-to-be-born daughter will “grow up to be big and strong just like her daddy.”

Fans were immediately grossed out by the ending and flooded social media with complaints about his story.

Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to fans disgusted by Alex’s ending, which sounds like something out of an episode of Maury.

“We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex’s story may have caused. While we have not changed the characters’ backstories, after internal review by the development team, we plan to revise certain text passages that may have been misleading in the near future,” he said in his post. “Additionally, we have published a supplementary episode on “Buckler’s Boot Camp” to provide further insight into the characters’ emotions and backstories.”

The apology didn’t land well with fans as they quickly pointed out that nothing would change.

“So according to the supplementary episode he’s still marrying his (adoptive) sister that the writers make multiple references to him holding as a baby and seeing as a sibling? I don’t think ‘revising text passages’ is going to fix any of the character assassination that has happened,” another person wrote in response to Nakayama’s post.

Bruh.

We shall see if the backlash leads to more change.

You can see more reactions below.