Subscribe
Close
Sports

Michael Jordan Talks NASCAR, His Competitive Spirit & More

Michael Jordan Talks NASCAR, His Competitive Spirit & More

Michael Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time, and his second act in NASCAR drives his competitive spirit.

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the best basketball player ever, and his body of work supports the argument. Now in his second act, Michael Jordan is a co-founder of a NASCAR racing team and discussed his new venture and more in a recent interview.

Michael Jordan sat down with CBS Sunday Morning with Gayle King at the Phoenix Raceway to discuss his role as co-founder of the 23XI Racing team for NASCAR. Jordan shared with King that his interest in cars and racing dates back to watching his father serve as their neighborhood’s mechanic.

“He used to work on all the neighborhood cars… he would fix our cars. We would never send our car to the service. He would figure out a way to fix it. So I think it gravitated into his love for cars. And he likes driving fast. My mom likes driving fast,” Jordan shared.

A fascinating reveal in the chat was Jordan telling King that a rumor actually sparked the founding of 23XI Racing with Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.

“I’ll never forget. I saw an article that wasn’t true. Says, ‘Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan are lookin’ to purchase a NASCAR team,'” Jordan said. “I saw the article, sent it to him. He says, ‘Not real, but if you want to make it real let me know.'”

23XI Racing was founded in 2000.

It appears that NASCAR has given Jordan another goal to chase and sparked his well-publicized drive for success. And he also pushed back on the assertion that he’s the greatest of all time concerning basketball during the chat.

“There’s no such thing as G.O.A.T., you know, to me,” Jordan said. “It’s not to me. You know, it’s only because I think, you know, we are transcended from other people, other athletes. We learn from other athletes. We progress the game as we move further. To say that one is better than the other is not really right.”

Check out Michael Jordan’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Michael Jordan NASCAR

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Druski arrives at 2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

    Too Funny Or 'Too Far?' Druski Causes Conniptions Over 'Conservative Women' Sketch, Fact-Checks Rumors About Pale PeePaw Amid Whiteface Fracas

    Bossip
    Drake attends Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

    LOL, Lawbrey! UMG Drags Drake In Court For 'Critically Undermining' Rap With 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit Appeal

    Bossip
    GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Rollover Car Crash

    Cassius Life
    Fanatics Flag Football Classic

    The Rise Of Druski: How A Social Media Comedian Became A Cultural Force

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    Outside Lands Music Festival 2025
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    Trending
    BUN B RODEO NIGHT
    11 Items
    Houston Rodeo  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

    Comment
    Druski White Face
    14 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment
    Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

    Comment
    Web Summit Qatar 2026 - Day One
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How The MPC Changed Black Music Forever

    Comment
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Says ‘The Fall-Off’ Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close