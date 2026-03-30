Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

UMG Responds To Drake's Lawsuit Appeal

UMG Basically Calls Drake A Sore Loser In Response To His Appeal

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Drake's lawsuit over 'Not Like Us' was dismissed, UMG argues it attempted to undermine hip-hop's creative expression
  • Drake claimed the lyrics defamed him, but court ruled the 'heated rap battle' context precluded belief in factual claims
  • UMG says Drake's appeal is an 'affront to all artists' and the lawsuit 'never should have seen the light of day'
UMG Responds To Drake's Lawsuit Appeal
Simone Joyner / Drake

Universal Music Group (UMG) wants to ensure Drake’s lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss record “Not Like Us” does not get a second life.

In a new brief, UMG is basically calling Drake a sore loser, arguing that the appeal of his lawsuit’s 2025 dismissal is attempting to “critically undermine” Hip-Hop because he took a massive L during the battle.

In the original lawsuit, Drizzy claimed that the song was defamatory and that UMG knowingly pushed the record despite knowing its lyrics weren’t true because UMG believed the song was a “gold mine.”

Per Complex:

In a new brief filed on Friday (Mar. 27), UMG argued that Drake’s appeal shouldn’t succeed because it seeks to “to strip words from their context.” Drake, they continue, claims that the lyrics of “Not Like Us” are defamatory because “anyone, anywhere, might treat them as factual.”

“That is not the law, and Drake’s view would critically undermine a highly creative art form built on exaggeration, insult, and wordplay,” UMG’s attorneys wrote.

Universal clowning Drake comes a few months after he filed his appeal, after his lawsuit was effectively tossed in the recycle bin.

Drake’s Lawyers Argue That “Not Like Us” Paints A False Picture of The Rapper

In the appeal, the “Take Care” crafter’s lawyers wrote, “Millions of people understood [‘Not Like Us’] to convey factual information, causing countless individuals around the globe to believe that Drake was a pedophile.”

They also argued that it would set an “unprecedented” and “dangerous” precedent that rap lyrics can’t be considered defamatory.

“It is hard to imagine a statement more damaging to one’s reputation and safety than being labeled a ‘certified pedophile,’ which elicits intense vitriol, and can spur violent retaliation,” Drake’s attorney wrote in his appeal. “The court’s rule brushes aside the risk of concrete reputational harms that can and here did spill over into violence.”

Drake’s lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Jeannette Vargas last October, which is hilarious if you think about the importance of that month to the Canadian musician.

In her ruling, she wrote, “The artists’ seven-track rap battle was a ‘war of words’ that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse. Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff.”

UMG said of the ruling at the time, “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Honestly, we think Drake needs to take this L and move on.

Related Tags

drake Kendrick Lamar lawsuits UMG

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024

    Black And White And Red All Over: Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St Barts Bachelorette Party

    Bossip
    21 Savage and Latto

    Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

    Bossip
    TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 - Day 3

    Tristan Thompson Flamed After Visiting White House & Taking Photo With JD Vance

    Cassius Life
    GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Rollover Car Crash

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    Outside Lands Music Festival 2025
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    Trending
    BUN B RODEO NIGHT
    11 Items
    Houston Rodeo  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

    Comment
    Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

    Comment
    Druski White Face
    14 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment
    Web Summit Qatar 2026 - Day One
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How The MPC Changed Black Music Forever

    Comment
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Says ‘The Fall-Off’ Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close