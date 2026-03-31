Cardi B’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Tossed By Judge

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Cardi B’s legal battle surrounding her track “Enough (Miami)” has officially been dismissed.

The New York rapper was previously accused by producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar of allegedly taking elements from their song “Greasy Frybread” without permission. The producer duo, who go by Kemikal 956, filed the lawsuit back in 2021, naming Pardi along with her labels Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group.

According to reports, a judge dismissed the copyright infringement case on Monday (March 30), stating the court “lacked personal jurisdiction.” The ruling noted that the plaintiffs failed to establish that the Texas court has the authority to hear the case.

The judge also added that even if the court had granted authority, the claims still would have “failed on their merits.” Court documents state the copyright infringement claims were dismissed in part because the producers did not hold a registered copyright for their track “Greasy Frybread.”

Additionally, the court found that trade secret protection did not apply, as the song had already been publicly used in the FX series Reservation Dogs.

As of now, there has been no word on whether Kemikal 956 plans to refile the lawsuit in another state. Meanwhile, Cardi B has been keeping busy on the road with her Little Miss Drama Tour, recently selling out two nights at Madison Square Garden.