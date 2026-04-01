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Tiger Woods Says He’s Seeking Treatment After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged for DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test on March 27.

Published on April 1, 2026
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Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident on March 27 in Florida, leading to his arrest on several charges. In the wake of the incident, Tiger Woods posted a statement on social media to share that he is now seeking treatment.

Tiger Woods shared a statement on social media on the evening of March 31, addressing his followers and loved ones directly. In the statement, the golf superstar was direct in his desire to seek out a remedy.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods began. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

The statement concluded with, “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Woods, 50, said that he clipped a cleaning truck while driving in his SUV, but didn’t see the vehicle ahead of him because he was looking at his phone and was changing the radio station, according to a report from ESPN.

Over the years, Woods has had brushes with the law in connection with car crashes, including an incident in California.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, was not in the vehicle with him during the crash.

Photo: Getty

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