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Donald Trump Handed Two Massive Federal Court Losses

Donald Trump’s Order To End Funding To NPR & PBS Ruled Illegal First Ammendment Violation

Also on Tuesday, another federal judge blocked construction on Trump's $400 million ballroom, where the East Wing of the White House used to be.

Published on April 1, 2026
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  • Federal judge rules Trump's order to defund NPR, PBS violates free speech rights
  • Judge says Trump is punishing disfavored speech, which is not lawful
  • Another judge blocks construction of Trump's $400M White House ballroom
Donald Trump Handed Two Massive Federal Court Losses
Getty Images / Donald Trump / PBS / NPR

Donald Trump is catching hell in the courts. His latest legal L saw his order to end funding to NPR and PBS get shot down.

Trump and his MAGA loyalists’ cries that the “activist judges” are out to get him will continue after a federal judge ruled that his executive order to end funding for NPR and PBS public media violated the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss of the District Court for D.C. said in his ruling on Tuesday that Orange Mussolini’s EO (executive order) calling for the funding to the two public networks was “unlawful and unenforceable,” Variety reports.

In his ruling, Moss said the First Amendment right to free speech “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.”

“It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” Moss continued, by saying that the executive order defunding both networks “singles out two speakers and, on the basis of their speech, bars them from all federally funded programs… Although there are many lawful reasons that the government might decline to make ‘a valuable governmental benefit’ available to someone, punishing disfavored private speech is not one of them.”

As expected, in a statement ot Variety, a spokeswoman for the White House, Abigail Jackson, attacked the judge, telling the publication, “This is a ridiculous ruling by an activist judge attempting to undermine the law. NPR and PBS have no right to receive taxpayer funds, and Congress already voted to defund them. The Trump Administration looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue.”

Riiiiggggghhhttt.

Another Federal Judge Blocked Construction On His Ugly Ballroom

This wasn’t the only L Trump has endured in the courts. Also on Tuesday, another federal judge blocked construction on Trump’s $400 million ballroom, where the East Wing of the White House used to be.

In his ruling, Judge Richard Leon, who former President George W. Bush appointed, said, “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!”

There is nothing we enjoy seeing more than Donald Trump’s stupid executive orders being struck down.

Social media is also clowning Trump too, you can see those reactions below.

Oh they are BIG MAD, LOL

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