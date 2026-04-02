Subscribe
Close
2 chainz

2 Chainz Says Woman Attempted To Run Him Off The Road

2 Chainz Says Woman Attempted To Run Him Off The Road In Bizarre Encounter

2 Chainz recently found himself in a bizarre situation after a woman allegedly attempted to drive him off the road.

Published on April 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drai's Nightclub Presents Appearances By 2Chainz, Trey Songz, And Waka Flocka
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

2 Chainz recently found himself in a bizarre situation after a woman allegedly attempted to drive him off the road.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman can be heard claiming the Atlanta rapper owes her father money, which she suggested was the reason for her aggressive behavior. Chainz posted the clip with a caption asking if anyone recognized the woman.

“Who J a** daughter this is trying to drive me off the road. Talking about I owe her daddy some money in Albany and throwing my son name around. About put fy on her and her daddy.”

In the footage, the woman appears visibly upset, repeatedly throwing up her middle finger and, at one point, sticking her foot out of the car while yelling toward the I’m Different rapper.

Despite the unusual encounter, 2 Chainz has been staying busy as he prepares for the second leg of Lil Wayne’s upcoming tour. The run is scheduled to kick off June 30 in Bangor, Maine, before wrapping up October 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the tour, Chainz has also been promoting his debut book, The Voice In Your Head Is God, as he continues expanding his career beyond music.

“That voice in your head isn’t madness, it’s guidance. It’s GOD! Every time you hear that whisper, know it’s a higher power speaking through you. 2 years ago, I listened to that voice and began writing. Today, I’m finally ready to share my very first book with you.”

While the roadside confrontation caught him off guard, 2 Chainz is locked in on his upcoming tour and new ventures outside of music.

Related Tags

2 chainz

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close