2 Chainz Says Woman Attempted To Run Him Off The Road In Bizarre Encounter

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

2 Chainz recently found himself in a bizarre situation after a woman allegedly attempted to drive him off the road.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman can be heard claiming the Atlanta rapper owes her father money, which she suggested was the reason for her aggressive behavior. Chainz posted the clip with a caption asking if anyone recognized the woman.

“Who J a** daughter this is trying to drive me off the road. Talking about I owe her daddy some money in Albany and throwing my son name around. About put fy on her and her daddy.”

In the footage, the woman appears visibly upset, repeatedly throwing up her middle finger and, at one point, sticking her foot out of the car while yelling toward the I’m Different rapper.

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Despite the unusual encounter, 2 Chainz has been staying busy as he prepares for the second leg of Lil Wayne’s upcoming tour. The run is scheduled to kick off June 30 in Bangor, Maine, before wrapping up October 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the tour, Chainz has also been promoting his debut book, The Voice In Your Head Is God, as he continues expanding his career beyond music.

“That voice in your head isn’t madness, it’s guidance. It’s GOD! Every time you hear that whisper, know it’s a higher power speaking through you. 2 years ago, I listened to that voice and began writing. Today, I’m finally ready to share my very first book with you.”

While the roadside confrontation caught him off guard, 2 Chainz is locked in on his upcoming tour and new ventures outside of music.