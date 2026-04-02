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Man Arrested For Trespassing At Nicki Minaj’s Calabasas Home

A man was busted by authorities on Wednesday (April 1) after making his way onto Nicki Minaj’s property. 

Published on April 2, 2026
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A man was busted by authorities on Wednesday (April 1) after making his way onto Nicki Minaj’s property. 

As reported by USA Today, the man, identified as 36-year-old Leland Adams, was taken into custody by authorities after he allegedly entered the Starships rapper’s Calabasas property. 

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told NBC4 Los Angeles that Adams was arrested after he refused to follow security officers’ orders to leave the property. Security reportedly detained Adams until LA County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. 

Adams was booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, with no bail amount listed for him. It is not clear if Minaj or her family were present at the time of the break-in. 

A spokesperson for Minaj could not be reached for comment. 

The break-in comes as she continues to face public scrutiny for her vocal support of President Donald Trump. One of her most recent public appearances was at the Trump Accounts Summit in late January, where she called herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan.” 

Minaj also recently settled a pending seizure of her Hidden Hills property due to a $500K judgment made to a former bodyguard who was allegedly attacked by her husband, Kenneth Petty, in 2019.

The judge had the option of making her sell the property, but the debt was settled before the matter escalated to that point.

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