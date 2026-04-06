Megan Thee Stallion Returns To The Stage Following Health Scare

Megan Thee Stallion experienced medical issues like exhaustion and dehydration, leading to a hospital visit.

She took a day to rest and recover, then returned to the Broadway stage stronger and clearer.

Megan Thee Stallion acknowledged pushing herself too hard and vowed to give fans 100% going forward.

Theo Wargo / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the Moulin Rouge! The Musical stage on Thursday, following a health scare that had the Hotties very worried.

The leader of the Hot Girl movement is back in action on the Moulin Rouge! The Musical stage after a medical emergency cut the second night as Zidler in the Broadway musical.

The Hotties were very worried when Thee Stallion’s hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, took to social media to confirm that his client and friend was in the hospital and to ask for prayers.

Doctors determined that the “Savage” rapper was suffering from exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels.

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“On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms,” a rep for the Houston rapper confirmed to Variety. “Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged, and is now resting.”

Megan Thee Stallion Thanked Fans For Their Support While Confirming She Overworked Herself

In an Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed to her fans that she has been pushing herself hard while “running on empty,” and that it finally caught up to her.

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough,” Thee Stallion said. “It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down 🥺 I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been.. I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

Following a day’s rest, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t wait too long to fulfill her historic Broadway run as Zidler, returning to the stage on Thursday last week.

She also sent us a reminder of why she is the baddest in the game, giving us a backstage preview of her best assets.

We’re happy to see Megan Thee Stallion is healthy, back on her feet, and back on Broadway.