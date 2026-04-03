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Mamdani & Cardi B Team Up For His Universal Childcare Program

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani & Cardi B Team Up For His Universal Childcare Program

Published on April 3, 2026
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Zohran Mamdani & Cardi B
Source: YouTube / NYC.gov

America’s most famous mayor, Zohran Mamdani, continues to do what he can to fulfill his campaign promises while showing the government can indeed work for the people if you elect the right man/woman for the job.

Continuing to show and prove that he is indeed working on behalf of the working people of New York City and not corporate lobbyists, Mayor Mamdani has just launched the “2-K” plan, which aims to provide free universal child care for 2-year-old children. To help kick the program off, he’s enlisted the talents of the Bronx’s own Cardi B.

According to Billboard, the charismatic Mamdani (even Donald Trump loves the man), and the Grammy award-winning rapper have linked up to encourage New Yorkers to get in touch with their creative side and create a 30-second jingle that will raise awareness for Mamdani’s “2-K” program and get families to apply. While we’re sure Cardi herself is more than capable of dropping a “2-K” rap to get the word out, this new contest is sure to get New Yorkers to join in on the fun while getting the word out about the program.

Another genius move on Mayor Mamdani’s part.

After discussing the importance of free childcare in the video with Cardi B, Mamdani breaks down what he wants to do with his new program. “This fall we’re starting to deliver universal 2-K, which is just like pre-K, just like 3-K, but 2-K for 2-year-olds. Free childcare, 2,000 seats in the fall, and there’s gonna be seats in the Bronx starting it up, shout outs to the BX. And enrollment actually starts in June, and we had a question for you,” he says to Cardi B. “We’re going to have a competition to create a jingle, so New Yorkers are going to submit their best jingle, and we wanted to know if you would help judge that competition?”

Naturally, Cardi B accepted the challenge, and now she’ll be in charge of judging other New Yorkers without even knowing them. That’s such a New York thing.

Per Billboard:

Submissions for the jingle contest can be made via New York City’s website, where the rules and guidelines can also be found. Song submissions must be received by April 17; the winning jingle will become the official theme for the program, and will be played on the radio. Entrants are encouraged to share their original tunes online with the hashtag #NYC2KJingle and tag @nycmayor.

What do y’all think about Mayor Mamdani’s latest “2-K” program? Would you like to see it expand and grow in the coming months or years? Let us know your thoughts and whether you’ll be partaking in the jingle contest in the comments section.

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