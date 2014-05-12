WhatJayZSaidToSolange: Jay Z Versus Solange Memes Become Trend [PHOTOS]

Just when you thought you were going to spend your Monday filing out TS reports or whatever, TMZ gifted the web another Internet gem. The gossip site leaked the video of an altercation between Jay Z and his wife’s baby sister, Solange Knowles.

For the record, we respect that Jay didn’t react violently to his sister-in-law attacking him like a rabid animal. Too bad, we can’t say the same about the Internets.

With no audio presented in the clip, we’re all left wondering just what was the spark that caused Solange’s fiery reaction. Either way, as we all know — the Internet knows no chill — and already a steady wave of memes under the hashtag #WhatJayZSaidToSolange has caught on.

Speculate with the rest of Twitter, as we show off 25 reactions to the Jay Z – Solange fight clip!

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »