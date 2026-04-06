Subscribe
Close
kanye west

Kanye West Album ‘BULLY’ First-Week Sales Have Been Announced

Kanye West dropped his latest project, BULLY, about a week ago, and now the numbers are in.

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West dropped his latest project, BULLY, about a week ago, and now the numbers are in.

According to Billboard, the Chicago rapper’s new album landed on the Billboard 200 after moving 152K album units in its first week. Of those units, 96K came from streaming, while 56K came from pure album sales.

The numbers mark a bounce-back for Ye compared to his last two releases. The first installment of Vultures 1 moved 148K units in its first week, while Vultures 2 sold 107K.

Ye’s latest project has drawn mixed reactions. Some fans are praising the album, calling it a work of art.

“Just finished listening to the new Kanye West album, BULLY. Currently lost for words, man, crying real tears bro, this is quite possibly, quite literally, sincerely, the best possible music I have ever heard. My ears are truly blessed after this work of art.”


While others aren’t Mr. West’s newest offering, for example, Pitchfork gave it a 3.4 rating.

Outside of the first-week numbers, the College Dropout rapper has also been making headlines after being announced as a headliner for Wireless Festival 2026.

Following the announcement, Pepsi reportedly withdrew its sponsorship from the festival, according to USA Today. There hasn’t been official confirmation that the decision was tied to Kanye and his past controversial statements, but the move came just days after he was revealed as a headliner.

Despite the mixed reviews and surrounding headlines, BULLY’s strong first-week performance shows Ye still has the world’s attention.

Related Tags

album Kanye West

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close