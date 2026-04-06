Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

Jake Paul is one of many media figures who took issue with Druski's recent skit depicting white conservative-leaning women.

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9

Jake Paul, allegedly a boxer, is looking to move into the world of comedic skits that Druski currently dominates. In response to Druski’s recent drop mocking conservative-leaning white women, Jake Paul says that he’s hoping to respond to the comedian’s video with one of his own.

Jake Paul recently appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend program, discussing a variety of topics. Early on in the chat, Von brings up Druski’s polarizing skit and praises the genius of it, with Paul agreeing in earnest.

“Honestly, it’s f*cking hilarious. I loved it,” Paul said. “And I’m obviously Republican, and like all the Republicans, being mad about this sh*t is like a f*cking L for all Republicans. Because this is f*cking hilarious.”

Paul, 29, goes on to tell Von that there is “truth” in the comedy and refers to Druski’s skit as “dark and twisted,” with Von passionately agreeing off to the side. Soon after, Paul shared his plans to counter the skit.

“I’ve been, over the past couple of days, calling makeup artists, and I was gonna do a response to this,” Paul said, referring to the skit. Von interjected in his tongue-in-cheek fashion, asking if the skit would be “darker,” to which Paul agreed.

Von then goes on to say Paul’s character would need “black support,” which they don’t really flesh out in the segment. Von floated the idea of Paul working with Charles Barkley or even Druski himself, which Paul didn’t seem to agree with, calling it “p*ssying out” by not going as hard in the reverse.

To see the discussion noted in this report, hop to the 10-minute-mark of the video shared below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

druski Jake Paul VIDEO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks argues with Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies at NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    ‘I Will Beat Geno’s A**!’: On Dawn Staley, Black Women, And Disrespect In The Workplace

    Bossip
    67th GRAMMY Awards Ye, Don Lemon, Bianca Censori, Nude, Naked

    Canceled Or Comeback? Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott Onstage, Social Media Slams Celeb Supporters For Hypocrisy

    Bossip
    President Trump Addresses The Nation On The Conflict In Iran

    Donald Trump Threatens To Commit War Crimes In Unhinged, Profanity-Laced Easter Post

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close