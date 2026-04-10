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Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Detroit rapper Siditty was allegedly shot and killed, according to reports.

Published on April 9, 2026
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Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed
Source: @sidittyaszle / Instagram

Detroit rapper Siditty was allegedly shot and killed, according to reports.

Qualeisha Barnes, also known as Siditty, was identified as the victim of multiple gunshot wounds in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to calls at Springside Plaves around 1:36 a.m., where they discovered the rapper inside a Range Rover suffering from gunshot wounds.

Following the tragic news, members of Barnes’ family spoke about the loss. Her sister, Shatara Davis, spoke with 11Alive News about the woman she knew beyond the music. 

“I know her as Qualeisha. I know her as LeLe. I know her as we, in the same house, in the same bed. That’s what I know her as. All that friend stuff, I don’t care about none of that. That was my sister. That was my baby,” Davis said.

The victim’s mother also told the news station that Barnes was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, making the loss even more devastating for the family.

Siditty was building a promising music career and was known for standout records such as “Get A Check,” “Turnt,” and “To Da Bank.” Throughout her career, she collaborated with notable names in the Detroit rap scene, including Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, and Peezy.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding a suspect or motive as the investigation continues.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Siditty’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

This story is developing.

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