Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Detroit rapper Siditty has been allegedly shot and killed, according to reports.

Published on April 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed
Source: @sidittyaszle / Instagram

Detroit rapper Siditty has been allegedly shot and killed, according to reports.

Qualeisha Barnes, also known as Siditty, was identified as the victim of multiple gunshot wounds in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to calls at Springside Plaves around 1:36 a.m., where they discovered the rapper inside a Range Rover suffering from gunshot wounds.

Following the tragic news, members of Barnes’ family spoke about the loss. Her sister, Shatara Davis, spoke with 11Alive News about the woman she knew beyond the music. 

“I know her as Qualeisha. I know her as LeLe. I know her as we, in the same house, in the same bed. That’s what I know her as. All that friend stuff, I don’t care about none of that. That was my sister. That was my baby.”

The victim’s mother also told the news station that Barnes was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, making the loss even more devastating for the family.

Siditty was building a promising music career and was known for standout records such as “Get A Check,” “Turnt,” and “To Da Bank.” Throughout her career, she collaborated with notable names in the Detroit rap scene including Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, and Peezy.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding a suspect or motive as the investigation continues.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Siditty’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

This story is developing.

Related Tags

atlanta Detroit shot

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 139

    Bossip
    Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Little Miss Drama: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Reunion 2 Months After Their Super Bowl Split

    Bossip
    National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade 2026

    National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade Comes To DC This Weekend

    Cassius Life
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana

    Fernando Mendoza's Alleged Problematic George Floyd Comment Resurfaces

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Afrika Bambaataa Performs At Club de Ville
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

    Comment
    Trending
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    Tekashi 6ix9ine
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    King Troll Is Home: 6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Album ‘BULLY’ First-Week Sales Have Been Announced

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close