Afroman Blasts Ohio Cops Who Raided Home In New Interview

Afroman is continuing his victory lap over a group of Ohio police officers who attempted to sue the entertainer for defamation over a set of bawdy songs. In a new interview, Afroman did not mince words when discussing how he viewed the officers, their actions, and the songs born of the incident.

Sitting with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, Afroman, born Joseph Foreman, was candid in both his elation in defeating the defamation lawsuit brought by deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, who were put off by Foreman’s series of diss tracks against them.

As Foreman explained to Callaghan, the use of force to enter his home enacted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies was, in his view, an intimidation tactic.

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In a strike back at the deputies and framing them as bullies, Afroman used his preferred vehicle of music to essentially turn the tables on the officers.

“They was trying to intimidate and bully me,” Foreman said. “So I was ready to play the bully game with them. And then they lost the bully game with all their AR-15s and Beetle Bailey helmets, and battle shields.”

The case has since become a case study for the use of free speech in America and a rare victory in some measure, as law enforcement officials rarely face consequences for their actions, especially when the raid was fruitless.

Afroman’s main aim was to raise awareness about how the officers treated him and his residence, and to retrieve missing funds, along with repairs to broken gates and doors.

Check out the full interview below.

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Photo: Getty