Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Afroman Emerges Victorious Over Cops Suing For Defamation

Afroman Emerges Victorious Over Ohio Cops Who Sued Him For Defamation

Afroman was sued by seven Ohio police officers who claimed he used their likenesses after they raided the rapper's home.

Published on March 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Afroman IG Screenshot

Afroman was at the center of one of the zaniest trials in history after seven police officers in Ohio filed a defamation lawsuit against him. Amid trolling and the public release of graphic details, Afroman emerged victorious in the end.

As reported by CBS News, Afroman, real name Joseph E. Foreman, was the target of a lawsuit brought by seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies who claimed the “Because I Got High” star defamed them by using video footage and images to mock them after a botched raid of Foreman’s home.

Back in 2022, the officers raided Foreman’s home as part of a drug and kidnapping operation, which ended up not revealing anything connecting the rapper to the alleged crimes. Foreman said that his children, 10 and 12 at the time, were left traumatized by the events.

In the wake of the incident, Foreman turned tragedy into triumph by way of a series of videos, including one of the song “Lemon Pound Cake,” this after surveillance footage used in one of the videos featured the officers eyeing the cake during the raid.

“The whole raid was a mistake. All of this is their fault. If they hadn’t have wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names,” Foreman said. “They wouldn’t be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs, nothing.”

Other tracks included “Licc’em Low Lisa,” aimed at Deputy Lisa Phillips, who cried when the video was played in court. A lookalike actor performed as Phillips, and the clip made some serious digs at the officer.

Speaking to CBS News, Afroman said that his victory isn’t just for him but for all Americans.

“It’s not only for artists. It’s for Americans. We have freedom of speech. They did me wrong and sued me because I was talking about it,” Foreman said.

He added, “It’s for the people, by the people. So when the people can’t use their freedom of speech, bring up the problem, address the problem, take care of the problem, then the problem never gets solved.”

The deputies collectively sought $4 million in damages, saying the videos made their personal lives unbearable and affected their professional lives as well.

Afroman reportedly cried when the verdict clearing his name was read, and he shared a video outside the courtroom on Instagram.

Photo: @ogafroman/Instagram

Related Tags

afroman lawsuit Ohio VIDEO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "Selling Sunset" Season 9 Premiere Party Hosted by Bre Tiesi

    Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She's 'Always Number One' Among Nick Cannon's Brigade Of Baby Mamas

    Bossip

    Destiny's Child Alum Farrah Franklin Responds To Terrence Howard's Claims He Passed On Beyoncé To Date Another Member Of The Group

    Bossip
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Cassius Life
    98th Oscars - Arrivals

    Delroy Lindo's Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn's Oscars Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

    Comment
    Legends of the Summer: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Tour - New York
    News  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

    Comment
    Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious R&B Names After Claiming He “Got Blacker” On His New Album ‘Monica’

    Comment
    White House US President Donald Trump
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

    Comment
    Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

    Comment
    Trending
    2024 Rolling Loud Miami
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fivio Foreign Questions 50 Cent For Dissing Everyone But T.I.

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Paramount+ Gobbles Up BET+ After Paramount Acquires Tyler Perry’s Stake

    Comment
    Friends of Ireland 2026
    12 Items
    PHOTO OPS  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close