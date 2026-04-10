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Big Meech Speaks On BMF & Relationship With Brother Terry

Big Meech Speaks On BMF & Relationship With Brother Terry

After more than two decades away, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory is back.

Published on April 10, 2026
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  • Prison taught Meech to never return, focus on joy and forgiveness with family.
  • Meech plans to open businesses, tell his story, and elevate his son's future.
  • Meech wants to move beyond his criminal past and create a positive family legacy.
The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After more than two decades away, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is back.

Sitting down with Hot 107.9’s MiAsia Symone at the BMI Restoration and Representation Summit in Atlanta, the BMF founder shared profound insights into his new mindset. This highly anticipated conversation gave the culture a rare look at the man behind the myth, focusing on his community impact, family ties, and legitimate business moves.

Surviving Prison with a New Mindset

Meech does not glamorize his time away. When asked what prison taught him that the streets never could, his answer was direct: “Never go back to prison.” He described it as a “humiliating experience” that no person should have to endure.

To survive the dark times, he made a conscious choice to protect his peace. He recalled telling other inmates not to smile in photos sent home unless they were truly happy to be there. Now that he is free, he embraces joy. “Every chance I get, I’m smiling,” he shared.

Reuniting with Terry

The bond between Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, was the foundation of the BMF empire. Addressing rumors about their current relationship, Meech made it clear that family comes first.

“We straight,” he confirmed. “We both did our time. Whatever happened in the past was the past. You know, we got to be like God and forgive.” He shared a heartwarming memory of their reunion in Detroit, noting that seeing the whole family together was one of the happiest days of his mother’s life.

The Legendary Birthday Bash Helicopter

No conversation with Big Meech is complete without touching on his larger-than-life moments. He finally confirmed the legendary 2004 Birthday Bash story. When security blocked his crew from entering the venue to see Jeezy perform, Meech found another way to make his presence known.

“We ended up getting a helicopter,” he laughed. “Flying the helicopter over the birthday bash, throwing flyers out and money out.” That unforgettable stunt is the exact reason the festival moved indoors.

Building a Legitimate Legacy

Looking ahead, Meech is entirely focused on legitimate wealth and empowering the next generation. He warned the youth that the “get it by any means” mentality is outdated. We now live in an information era with endless opportunities for legal success.

He plans to open cigar lounges and a restaurant, while also securing a network deal in the film industry to tell his story his way. Above all, he is pushing the “Big Meech, Lil Meech brand,” deeply proud of his son.

“The old me gonna always be a part of my legacy,” he stated. But his ultimate vision is clear: he wants his son to “take the family to that next level” without ever having to wear his past shoes.

Big Meech Speaks On BMF & Relationship With Brother Terry was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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