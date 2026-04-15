Subscribe
Close
lauryn hill

Lauryn Hill Featured In Denim Tears New Campaign

Denim Tears has tapped Ms. Lauryn Hill for its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, linking up with the legendary artist.

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lauryn Hill x Why Is We Americans?
Source: Corinth Films / Corinth Films

Denim Tears has tapped Ms. Lauryn Hill for its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, linking up with the legendary artist.

The brand teased the collaboration online, sharing a black-and-white image of Hill rocking a denim jacket paired with matching jeans. Underneath the jacket, the Fugees artist is styled in a button-up shirt, keeping the look clean and timeless while adding depth to the overall aesthetic.

The collection is expected to release April 17 at 11 a.m. EST via denimtears.com and will also be available in-store at African Diaspora Goods.

Lauryn Hill has been setting the tone in fashion since the ‘90s, known for blending streetwear with high-end pieces. Whether it’s casual fits or luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, she’s always been putting it on.

Outside of fashion, Hill also experienced a personal loss earlier this year with the passing of John Forté, her fellow Fugees member. She shared a heartfelt message honoring him and reflecting on their time together.

“I loved him, my family loved… I remember meeting his mom with her sweet voice for the first time and walking the New York City streets with him in full youthful fascination mode. Our generation of Hip-Hop was young and at the ascent of its epic rise. We were both there, participating and taking it all in, full of excitement and possibility.”

Related Tags

fugees lauryn hill

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

    Azzi Fudd Went No.1 In The WNBA Draft—And Now She’ll Play With Her Girlfriend Paige Bueckers

    Cassius Life
    Nia Long for Playboy

    Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

    Bossip
    2019 NBA All-Star Game

    J. Cole's Chinese Basketball League Stint Cut Short Over Visa Issues, Social Media Chimes In

    Cassius Life
    Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

    Ashlee Jenae: Influencer Had Massive Fight With Fiancé Before Mysterious Death, Resort Staff Had To Separate Couple

    Bossip
    Trending
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

    Comment
    PHILIPPINES-US-ISRAEL-IRAN-WAR-PROTEST
    Politics  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal, Now America’s Stuck With The Fallout

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

    Comment
    Jack Harlow
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Remy Ma Seemingly Took Shots At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On “W.Y.F.L.”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close