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Chris Paul Mocks LA Clippers After Play-In Loss To Golden State

Chris Paul Mocks LA Clippers Following Play-In Loss To Golden State Warriors

Published on April 17, 2026
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Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets
Source: David Jensen / Getty

For the last few days, NBA fans have been treated to some good entertainment as the first few games of the NBA Play-In tournament ended in thrilling fashion, and last night’s game (April 15) between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers was no exception.

Behind Steph Curry’s 35-points, the Golden State Warriors were able to pull off a stunning comeback in the fourth quarter to shock the LA Clippers and send them packing, but it was another point guard who really enjoyed seeing the Clippers falter: Chris Paul.

According to USA Today, the former Clippers point guard who was unceremoniously released by the team in December of 2025 celebrated the Clippers play-in loss. It seems he still harbors some hard feelings toward the franchise he called home for seven seasons. Taking to his Instagram Stories following the Warriors comeback, Chris Paul posted a famous funeral meme that haters tend to use when they see their opps take a loss in any way, shape or form.

Petty, but understandable.

While Paul was sent home by the team in December, he still had a little basketball left in him but was basically a shell of what he was in the prime of his career.

Per USA Today:

Paul was officially traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of a three-team trade on Feb. 5. He was waived by the Raptors and retired on Feb. 13. The 12-time All-Star spent 21 years in the NBA, including parts of seven seasons with the Clippers.

He averaged 2.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game in 16 games played this season.

Well, at least he outlasted Deron Williams. Older basketball heads will understand that reference.

What do y’all think about Chris Paul basically celebrating his former team’s play-in loss? Fair or foul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

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