Subscribe
Desktop banner image

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Music

Your ULTIMATE Birthday Bash XXX Playlist

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images

Get hype for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX concert with the Ultimate Birthday Bash XXX playlist. We’ve curated back-to-back bangers from the legends of Atlanta hip-hop—think T.I., Gucci Mane, and Goodie Mob—to get you in the mood for one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Whether you’re pre-gaming with the crew or hosting your own party, these iconic crunk and hip-hop anthems bring the energy and vibe straight from ATL to your speakers. Hit play, turn it up, and get ready to make unforgettable memories as you count down to the main event.

T.I. – Bring Em Out

T.I. – Let ‘Em Know

T.I. – Dope Boyz

Gucci Mane – Lemonade

Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her

Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl

2 Chainz – Birthday Song (feat. Kanye West)

2 Chainz – I’m Different

2 Chainz – No Lie (feat. Drake)

Waka Flocka Flame – Hard in da Paint

Waka Flocka Flame – No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale)

Waka Flocka Flame – Grove St. Party (feat. Kebo Gotti)

Soulja Boy – Crank That (Soulja Boy)

Soulja Boy – Turn My Swag On

Soulja Boy – Pretty Boy Swag

YK Niece – Goin On

YK Niece – Friend Do (Remix) (with Bellygang Kushington)

YK Niece – Take Me Thru Dere (with Metro Boomin, DJ Spinz, Quavo & Breskii)

Travis Porter – Make It Rain

Travis Porter – Bring It Back

Travis Porter – Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga)

D4L – Laffy Taffy

The Alliance ft. Fabo Tattoo

D4LScotty

Pastor TroyNo Mo’ Play In GA

Pastor Troy – Vice Versa

Pastor Troy – Are We Cuttin’ (feat. Ms. Jade)

Kilo Ali – Nasty Dancer

Kilo Ali – Baby Baby

Kilo AliLove In Ya Mouth

Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker (feat. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz)

Ying Yang Twins – Whistle While You Twerk

Ying Yang Twins – Get Low (with Lil Jon)

Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy

Goodie Mob – Soul Food

Goodie Mob – They Don’t Dance No Mo’

Your ULTIMATE Birthday Bash XXX Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar Grand Opening Celebration

    Puerto Rican Princess Pregnancy: Joseline Hernandez Announces She's Expecting Her First Child With Husband Balistic Beats

    Bossip
    Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

    Ashlee Jenae: Fiancé Joe McCann’s Passport Confiscated During Questioning, Influencer's Family Launches GoFundMe For Support

    Bossip
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Trump’s DoorDash Delivery PR Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

    Cassius Life
    Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

    Tyrese Haliburton Explains Recent Weight Gain After Getting Trolled With "Haliburger" Nickname

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

    Comment
    PHILIPPINES-US-ISRAEL-IRAN-WAR-PROTEST
    Politics  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal, Now America’s Stuck With The Fallout

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

    Comment
    Jack Harlow
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

    Comment
    Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Remy Ma Seemingly Took Shots At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On “W.Y.F.L.”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close