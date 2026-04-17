Alexis Skyy Calls Cap On Rumors Of Running Illegal Insurance Company

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Alexis Skyy is addressing online speculation and making it clear she’s not involved in any illegal activity.

The reality TV star has recently been accused of running an illegal insurance company, with some trolls pointing to her office setup and labeling it a scam. Skyy responded directly to her trolls, shutting down the rumors and defending her name.

“I wasn’t gonna do this but enough is enough. Put some respect on my name. First of all let me make this very clear I don’t care if I had 100 f*cking jobs, why the f*ck does it matter? Second of all, if somebody pivots at least they f*cking tried and they keep trying until they got it right. A lot of ya’ll sit and be broke.”

She also emphasized that she is properly licensed to operate her business.

“Third of all, I have been licensed for over 9 months, state licenses, in multiple states. So stop playing with me. Nothing about what we got going on is illegal. I don’t play those games, I have a career.”

Despite her response, some users online continue to question the legitimacy of her business, pointing to a recently shared video of her office and claiming it didn’t look professional.

One user wrote, “No notes in the cubicles, bulletin boards, or nothing.”

Others, however, came to her defense, arguing there’s nothing wrong with evolving or trying new ventures, with one adding, “What’s your with reinventing yourself? Y’all haters. Evolving is a thing ya know.”

