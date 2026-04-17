Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

21 Savage & Young Nudy Go Old School For “Stepbrothers” Video

21 Savage & Young Nudy Go Old School For “Stepbrothers” Video

21 Savage and Young Nudy decided to go nostalgic for the music video for their latest record, “Stepbrothers.” 

Published on April 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Her Loss" Album Release Party Hosted By 21 Savage
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage and Young Nudy decided to go nostalgic for the music video for their latest record, “Stepbrothers.” 

Gabriel Moses directed the music video, giving the film a grainy, VHS-style feel. From the first scene, a woman opens the video behind keyboards. Then it cuts to Savage giving his best “David Ruffin” with background singers behind him. Nudy would later hop in for his verse, with his wideness serving as the perfect contrast to Big 4L. 

Throughout the video, we see random, surveillance-style clips of a jewelry store robbery, someone at the gun range, a graduate with a ski mask, a wedding, and more. The video, though simple in nature, matches the overall theme of the track. 

“Stepbrothers” is featured on 21’s latest album, What Happened to the Streets?released back in December 2025. The album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 with 73,000 equivalent album units. What Happened To The Streets? is the London-born, ATL-bred rappers seventh project to debut in the chart’s top ten.

Before that, Savage dropped his album, American Dream back in 2024. Where he records like “Redrum,” & “Pop Ur Sh*t.”

With the success of the new album, the new video with his cousin Nudy, and (allegedly) a new baby on the way, 21 Savage’s time at the top is not running out any time soon. 

Related Tags

21 Savage

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025

    Singer D4vd Arrested For Murder Of Celeste Rivas Months After Body Was Found In His Car

    Bossip

    Atlanta's Star-Studded Sundresses & Seersuckers Delivers Community, Connection & Advancement

    Bossip

    No Ordinary Love: A Timeline Of Drake’s Obsession With Sade

    Cassius Life

    Drake's Adding A Massive 9-Foot Sade Sculpture To His Art Collection

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness The Subject of Intense Scrutiny Following Zany Fox News Interview

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
    nicki minaj  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

    Comment
    Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed
    8 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

    Comment
    Jack Harlow
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

    Comment
    Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Remy Ma Seemingly Took Shots At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On “W.Y.F.L.”

    Comment
    Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
    rick ross  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

    Comment
    Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday
    14 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Usher & Chris Brown’s Joint R&B Tour Sparks Plenty of Backlash

    Comment
    Busy Escalators Under 45th Street Building Arch
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Former Battle Rapper Fox 5 Shot & Killed By Police After Attacking 3 People With A Machete

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close