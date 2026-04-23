Kanye West Expected To Perform At Italy’s Hellwat Festival After UK Entry Denial

Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) / (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kanye West has been at a crossroads following backlash over his past antisemitic comments.

Earlier this year, Ye was tapped to headline both nights of Wireless Festival. Shortly after the announcement, backlash began to build, with major sponsor like Pepsi reportedly pulling out, not wanting to be associated with the festival’s headliner.

Not long after, the situation escalated when the festival was ultimately canceled following reports that Ye’s application to enter the United Kingdom had been denied.

“As a result of the Home Office denying Ye entry into the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival is cancelled.”

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Now, another festival is willing to take the chance. Northern Italy’s Hellwat Festival has reportedly booked Kanye West for its upcoming July show. According to reports, anti-fascist groups, trade unions and political figures in Reggio Emilia are pushing back, urging organizers to remove him from the lineup.

Pina Picierno, Vice President of the European Parliament and a senior member of Itla’s Democratic Party, spoke out, suggesting Italy should take a stance similar to the United Kingdom.

“The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert. Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened.”

Organizers of Hellwat Festival responded by framing the event as a platform for artistic expression.

“The artist’s past comments have certainly provoked a legitimate reaction, but we also want to remember that Ye formally apologized through the Wall Street Journal in January, stating that he is not a Nazi or antisemite but suffers from bipolar disorder.”

Amid the controversy, Kanye West has appeared to take steps toward accountability, recently being spotted visiting a Jewish Human Rights center in Beverly Hills in what many see as an effort to better understand the impact of antisemitism and hate.