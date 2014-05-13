50 Cent ft. Guordan Banks – “Winners Circle” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: 50 Cent released an official video for “Winners Circle.” Peep the clip after the jump.

50 Cent has done quite well for himself during his career, but he’s ready to bring a significant other into his world on his Animal Ambition track “Winners Circle,” featuring Meek Mill-affiliated crooner Gourdan Banks.

The veteran spitter relies on his slow flow as he kicks slick lines over melodic KY Miller production. 5o’s first verse has a lovey-dovey tone at times, while his closing bars is a verbal iteration of his hustle and net worth. Banks’ soulful vocals are the glue that ties everything together, as he chants “Are you ready to win?/ Come join the winners circle.”

The Queens rapper’s Animal Ambition LP hits retailers on June 3. Tune into what 50 Cent calls the “the themes song for victory” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram