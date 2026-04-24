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FBI Investigates Times Reporter For Report On Kash Patel's GF

Investigation Into NY Times Reporter Who Wrote About Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sparks Concern Among FBI Insiders

The New York Times reported that the FBI investigated its reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, after she wrote a story that was critical of Patel's country music singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

Published on April 23, 2026
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  • According to The Times, Williamson had one off-the-record phone call with Wilkins while working on her story and noted that she "declined to be interviewed" in the piece.
  • Williamson also spoke with several people who know Wilkins for the story and exchanged emails with her before publishing it, the New York Times reports.
  • The investigation wound up going nowhere, but it just highlights how things are going for Patel, who, recently, at a press conference, crashed out when reporters asked him about his drinking.
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Anadolu / Kash Patel

Highly unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel’s behavior is starting to worry his own agents.

After claims of Kash Patel allegedly getting egregiously hammered, leading to “unexplained absences” and his security detail having to use SWAT team equipment to wake him up after a night of drinking, there is new reporting claiming FBI insiders are very alarmed after learning of investigations into a New York Times reporter who wrote about Kash Patel’s girlfriend.

The FBI Investigated Elizabeth Williamson For Reporting On Kash Patel’s Girlfriend

The New York Times reported that the FBI investigated its reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, after she wrote a story that was critical of Patel’s country music singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, and of the FBI providing her with regular security details, which also raised questions about Patel’s use of FBI jets for personal travel.

On X (formerly Twitter), Wilkins was critical of Williamson’s reporting, accusing her of stalking.

According to The Times, Williamson had one off-the-record phone call with Wilkins while working on her story and noted that she “declined to be interviewed” in the piece.

Williamson also spoke with several people who know Wilkins for the story and exchanged emails with her before publishing it, the New York Times reports.

Per The NYT:

Agents interviewed the girlfriend, queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether Ms. Williamson broke federal stalking laws, the person said.

Those actions prompted concerns among some Justice Department officials who saw the inquiry as retaliation for an article that Mr. Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, did not like, and who determined there was no legal basis to proceed with the investigation, according to the person briefed on the matter.

Nothing Came of The Investigation

The investigation wound up going nowhere, but it just highlights how things are going for Patel, who, recently, at a press conference, crashed out when reporters asked him about his drinking.

You can see reactions to Patel’s recent behavior below.

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