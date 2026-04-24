Subscribe
Close
Politics

U.S. Soldier Arrested For Insider Trading, Donald Trump Responds

US Soldier Involved In Operation To Capture Nicolas Maduro Arrested For Insider Trading On Polymarket

According to the indictment, Gannon Ken Van Dyke was directly involved in the planning and execution of "Operation Absolute Resolve" to capture Maduro.

Published on April 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trader arrested for using confidential info to profit $400K on Maduro's capture on prediction market
  • Polymarket claims it has rules against insider trading. Trump shrugs it off, claiming it turns the world into a "casino."
  • Social media calls out hypocrisy, noting many politicians likely enrich themselves using confidential info
U.S. Soldier Arrested For Insider Trading, Donald Trump Responds
XNY/Star Max / Nicolas Maduro

It was no secret that someone made over $400,000 on Polymarket betting on the operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. We now know that person’s name: Gannon Ken Van Dyke.

The Southern District of New York announced the arrest of Van Dyke, booking him on several charges, including the use of confidential information for personal gain.

According to the indictment, Van Dyke was directly involved in the planning and execution of “Operation Absolute Resolve” to capture Maduro.

Prosecutors allege that Van Dyke made several transactions purchasing “$33,934 worth of ‘YES’ shares on Maduro and Venezuela-related markets,$33,934 worth of “YES” netting  $409,881.

Once reports of his behavior hit the news cycle, Van Dyke allegedly tried to cover his tracks:

On or about January 6, 2026, for example, VAN DYKE asked Polymarket to delete his Polymarket account, falsely claiming that he had lost access to the email address to which the account had been associated. That same day, VAN DYKE changed the email registered to his cryptocurrency exchange account to an email address that was not subscribed to in his name, which email address was created on or about December 14., 2025.

Polymarket Says Insider Trading Has No Place On Its Platform

After the announcement of Van Dyke’s arrest, Polymarket put a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming insider trading has no place on its platform, writing:

“Last month, we published our enhanced market integrity rules to combat insider trading. When we identified a user trading on classified government information, we referred the matter to the DOJ & cooperated with their investigation. Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today’s arrest is proof the system works.”

In a press release, US Attorney Jay Clayton said, “Prediction markets are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain.”

Yeah, sure.

Social media has been sharing their thoughts on the arrest and calling out the hypocrisy regarding insider trading, as there are plenty of members of Congress and possibly people in the White House who have enriched themselves using confidential information.

Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Statement Regarding Insider Trading

Donald Trump, after a brief nap, was asked about suspected insider trading on his stupid Iran conflict with the president, strangely shrugging it off, claiming he hates it and that the world has become a “casino.”

“The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino,” Trump responded, saying he was never a fan of prediction markets.

“I don’t like it conceptually, but it is what it is,” he added, saying he wasn’t happy with it.

“It’s a crazy world; it’s a much different world than it was,” Trump finished his wild statement, which basically means that he couldn’t care less, and that he and his greedy kids are also probably benefiting from it too.

Basically, he’s not trying to beat the allegations.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump FBI political news POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    MAGA Music: Nicki Minaj Reloading Republican Alignment At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Nelly Performing At Pre-Party

    Bossip
    Laz Alonso Uncensored

    UNCENSORED: Laz Alonso Gets Real About Failure, Fame & His Hollywood Glow-Up

    Bossip

    Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Seen Kissing in 2020 Photos As Coach Enters Counseling, Social Media Erupts

    Cassius Life

    Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Spotted Cozied Up On Beach Date Leaves Social Media Miserable

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump’s Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

    Comment
    T.I. Birthday Celebration
    T.I.  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
    nicki minaj  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

    Comment
    Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    Trending
    Kyrsten Sinema
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

    Comment
    President Trump Delivers Remarks In Las Vegas
    16 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    New York Native Donald Trump Clowned After Claiming He’s Never Heard The Term “Corner Store” Before

    Comment
    U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo
    8 Items
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For “Kissing His A**”

    Comment
    HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
    Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

    Comment
    US-SHOOTING-CRIME
    Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Kills 8 Children, Injures 2 Women In Mass Louisiana Shooting

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close