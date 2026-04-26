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Donald Trump Uses WHCD Shooting To Push For Ballroom

Following WHCD Shooting, Donald Trump Expresses Need For His White House Ballroom Vanity Project

Social media is very skeptical about the shooting, and Donald Trump's statements following it didn't help.

Published on April 26, 2026
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  • Trump claims a 'militarily top secret ballroom' would have prevented the White House shooting, despite lack of evidence.
  • Conspiracy theorists claim the shooting was staged to boost Trump's to justify the ballroom.
  • Trump's supporters echo his calls for the ballroom's construction, despite widespread ridicule.
Donald Trump Uses WHCD Shooting To Push For Ballroom
Anadolu / Donald Trump

We can’t make this up even if we tried. Donald Trump used last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday to talk about his vanity project, the White House ballroom.

Donald Trump and his group of unqualified cabinet members quickly ran to the White House press briefing room, where Orange Mussolini hopped in front of the podium to talk about the shooting, and made a case for his useless White House ballroom.

Yes, he really did.

During the impromptu presser, Trump said to the press that gathered, “I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House. It’s actually a larger room, and it’s much more secure.”

He addied that, “It’s drone proof. It’s bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That’s why Secret Service, that’s why the military are demanding it.”

“They wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons but today is a little bit different because today we need levels of security that nobody has ever seen before,” he continued. 

Donald Trump Double-Downed On The Ballroom Spiel

Trump doubled down on the idiocy on Truth Social this morning with a meandering post calling for his ballroom to be built, which he claims would have a top-secret military bunker built underneath it.

The Orange Menace wrote:

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House,” Trump said Sunday morning.

“It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The Conspiracy Theories Regarding The Shooting Are Plentiful On Social Media

Following the incident and Trump’s bizarre press conference, the tin foil hats came out in unison, and the last of his supporters, including Pennsylvania “Democrat” senator John Fetterman, called for the ballroom to be built.

There is a substantial number of people who are not buying what happened at the dinner, and believe this was some sort of conspiratorial event to help the President boost his deplorable poll numbers, and to get his ballroom built.

Bruh.

We want off this rollercoaster immediately. We are tired.

You can see more reactions below.

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