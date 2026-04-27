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'Spider-Noir' Gets Two Gorgeous New Trailers Ahead of Release

Nicolas Cage Swings Into Action As Spidey P.I. In Latest Trailer For ‘Spider-Noir’

Fans were also treated to a video message from Cage before getting an exclusive look at an extended scene from the series before its premiere.

Published on April 27, 2026
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  • Nicolas Cage is back in the Marvel Universe, but he's not playing Johnny Blaze, aka the Ghost Rider, he's Spider-Man Noir.
  • In what is Cage's first leading role in a television series, he takes on the role of Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck gumshoe who doubles as Spider-Man Noir and is New York City's only superhero in the 1930s.
Spider-Noir
Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video / Spider-Noir

Nicolas Cage is back in the Marvel Universe, but he’s not playing Johnny Blaze, aka the Ghost Rider, he’s Spider-Man Noir.

The first trailer for Sony Pictures Television’s Spider-Noir dropped at CCXPMX26 in Mexico City, where the series stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, and Karen Rodriguez were in attendance, along with creator and co-showrunner Oren Uziel, to debut the new look at the series coming to Prime Video.

Fans were also treated to a video message from Cage before getting an exclusive look at an extended scene from the series before its premiere.

In what is Cage’s first leading role in a television series, he takes on the role of Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck gumshoe who doubles as Spider-Man Noir and is New York City’s only superhero in the 1930s.

This wouldn’t be the first time Cage has taken on the role; he voiced the character in the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

The trailer also gives us our first look at the series villains that Spider-Man Noir will have to face, and they are Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson), Sandman (Jack Huston), Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), and Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell).

To keep with the noir aesthetic, when it premieres on MGM+ on May 25 and on Amazon Prime on May 27, the 8-episode series will be presented in both Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color.

You can feast your eyes on the beautiful trailer below.

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