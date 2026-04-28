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Third Man Admits Guilt Over Jam Master Jay's Murder

Third Man Admits Guilt In Connection To Jam Master Jay’s Murder

Published on April 28, 2026
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Jam Master Jay of Run DMC Gesturing at Microphone

The 2002 murder of Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay has an additional lane of closure added after a third man admitted guilt in connection to the crime. Jay Bryant told a federal judge that he was responsible for allowing Jam Master Jay’s assailants inside a Queens studio to carry out the killing.

As reported by NBC News, Jay Bryant, 52, was charged almost three years ago, and at the time, Bryant pleaded not guilty. That tune changed on Monday after Bryant pleaded guilty to the murder charge in the Eastern District Court of New York.

Bryant confessed in court that he helped the men who carried out the murder inside the recording studio in the planned attack.

“I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant said. “I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.”

Bryant didn’t name any codefendants and came after Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were convicted of the murder.

More from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York:

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Bryan DiGirolamo, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New York Division (ATF New York), and Jessica S. Tish, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD) announced the guilty plea.

“More than two decades after the cold-blooded, execution-style killing of Mr. Mizell, an exhaustive investigation revealed Bryant’s role and today he finally admitted his guilt,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “The prosecutors in our Office and our law enforcement partners never give up, no matter how long it takes, in the pursuit of justice for the victim and the victim’s family.”

Bryant will face a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison during sentencing.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment jam master jay

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