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The Hot Box - DJ Geronimo In The Mix For Birthday Bash XXX

THE HOT BOX: DJ Geronimo In The Mix For Birthday Bash XXX

Published on April 28, 2026
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The Hot Box
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Step into the vibe and turn the volume all the way up with DJ Geronimo’s The Hot Box mix—your official preview for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX. Headlining the party is Atlanta’s own T.I., bringing iconic Southern swagger to the stage alongside a lineup that includes Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, and 2 Chainz. This mix is stacked with anthems that shaped the scene and tracks still running the clubs. If you’re all about energy, nostalgia, and celebrating the faces defining hip-hop right now, this is your moment. Hit play and join the movement as we kick off one of the culture’s hottest events.

Tracklist

Tracklist:
00:30 – Waka Flocka Flame – Grove St. Party
02:02 – Gucci Mane – First Day Out
02:45 – Soulja Boy – Bird Walk
04:15 – 2 Chainz ft. Moneybagg Yo & Beat King – Pop Music
05:47 – Metro Boomin ft. Travis Porter, Young Dro & Gucci Mane – They Wanna Have Fun
06:32 – Travis Porter – Go Shorty Go
07:22 – Waka Flocka Flame – Hard In Da Paint
08:51 – T.I. – 24’s
10:03 – The Alliance ft. Fabo – Tattoo
10:28 – D4L – Laffy Taffy
11:15 – T.I. – Let ‘Em Know
12:11 – Soulja Boy – Booty Meat
13:04 – Bellygang Kushington ft. YK Niece – Friend Do (Remix)
13:40 – Gucci Mane – Go ‘Head
14:52 – Ying Yang Twins ft. Mr. Collipark & Mike Jones – Badd
15:11 – Ying Yang Twins – Say I Yi Yi
16:10 – T.I. – Do It
17:08 – Gucci Mane ft. Young Jeezy – Icy
19:17 – Travis Porter – Bring It Back
19:46 – Soulja Boy – Booty Got Swag

THE HOT BOX: DJ Geronimo In The Mix For Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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