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THE HOT BOX: Devin Steel & The Legends of Birthday Bash Past

THE HOT BOX: Devin Steel & The Legends of Birthday Bash Past

Published on April 28, 2026
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The Hot Box
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Turn up and pay tribute to the legends who’ve owned the stage at Birthday Bash over the years with Devin Steel’s latest mix inside The Hot Box.

This Southern hip-hop journey unites the culture by spotlighting anthems from artists who have made Birthday Bash an unforgettable celebration year after year. Whether you’re revisiting the hits that defined your favorite summer moments or soaking up pure Southern energy, this mix honors the icons—T.I., David Banner, Ludacris, Soulja Boy, and more—whose music still moves the crowd. Hit play, celebrate the legacy, and let the spirit of the South take over as you vibe with a soundtrack built for community and celebration.

Tracklist

00:26 – David Banner ft. Lil Flip – Like a Pimp
00:55 – Ludacris – Catch Up
02:00 – Soulja Boy – Turn My Swag On
02:26 – Rocko – Goin’ Steady
03:36 – Yo Gotti – That’s What’s Up (Intro)
05:05 – Bone Crusher – Neva Scared
05:58 – T.I. – Whatever You Like
06:35 – Dem Franchize Boyz – Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
07:50 – DG Yola – Ain’t Gon Let Up
09:18 – Young Dolph – Facts
10:07 – Gucci Mane ft. Migos – I Get The Bag
11:15 – Boosie Badazz – Set It Off
13:08 – Bone Crusher & Ying Yang Twins – Take Ya Clothes Off
14:20 – Outkast – So Fresh, So Clean
14:47 – YoungBloodz – 85/Billy Dee Interlude
16:19 – Ray Cash ft. Pimp C & Project Pat – Bumpin’ My Music (Remix)
19:03 – Tear Da Club Up Thugs & Three 6 Mafia ft. Project Pat – Who the Crunkest
19:53 – T.I. – 24’s (Instrumental)

THE HOT BOX: Devin Steel & The Legends of Birthday Bash Past was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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